Kohli had a tough New Zealand tour as he managed to score just 38 runs in 4 Test innings

Tim Southee and Virat Kohli Image Credit: Reuters

Christchurch: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has defended Virat Kohli's outburst during the second Test, saying the India captain is a "very passionate and energetic guy" who is always trying to "bring out the best in himself" on the field.

"He's (Kohli) a very passionate guy... and very energetic on the field. He tries to bring out the best in himself," Southee told 'Radio New Zealand'.

On Monday, Kohli had a fiery exchange with a journalist who asked him to tone down his aggression following his team's crushing defeat in the second and final Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval.

On the second day of the Test match, Kohli was seen giving angry send-offs to Kiwi batters and animatedly celebrating the fall of wickets during the first two sessions. On one particular instance, Kohli was even seen using an expletive towards the crowd.

One of the journalists asked Kohli: "Virat, what's your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at (Kane) Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don't you think you should set a better example on the field?"

The Indian skipper got riled up with the question and told the reporter: "I am asking you the answer."

"You need to find out exactly what happened and come with a better question," Kohli said.

"You can't come here with half questions and half details about what happened.

"Also, if you want to create controversy this is not the right place to be. I've spoken to the match referee. He had no issues with what happened."