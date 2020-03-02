Virat Kohli Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday lost his cool at a New Zealand journalist who questioned him about his aggressive on-field behaviour. A video of the interaction surfaced on Twitter and was shared by cricket fans.

The reporter had questioned Kohli about his animated celebration after India dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, during the second day of the second test of the ongoing India’s tour of New Zealand in Christchurch.

After India’s seven-wicket loss, seeking Kohli’s reaction, the reporter asked: “Is your on-field behaviour setting the right example?”

A seemingly irritated Kohli replied with a question: “What do you think?”

When the reporter said: “I am asking you the question,” Kohli retorted with: “I am asking you the answer.”

He added: “You need to find out an answer and come up with a better question. You can’t come here with half questions and half details of what happened. Also, if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I spoke with the match referee (Ranjan Madugalle) and he had no issues with what happened,” Kohli said.

The 31-year-old is widely known for his passionate and aggressive approach to the game while batting and fielding.

Other Twitter users have also questioned the India captain’s display of aggression while celebrating the dismissal of his counterpart and for allegedly swearing at the crowd during the match. He was seen mouthing the words: “Shut the [expletive] up.”

Videos of this also were shared on Twitter with many asking why Kohli was not facing any sort of action for his behaviour.

Tweep @imtheguy007: “ICC will gift another spirit of the cricket award to Virat Kohli for his gentle and polite send off to Kane Williamson. Absolute Pathetic!”

And, @fazil03 posted: “This is what I personally hate Kholi, he’s an excellent players in all formats but his attitude isn’t for cricket.”

Tweep @Azmatalli added: “... for such a big big player who has million of followers around the world and who is one of they best these days should be strong enough to keep his emotion normal.”

Pointing out that aggression is okay as long as it is shown in the game and not towards the crowd or other players, tweep @iamuzair_md posted: “People wanted Virat Kohli to be aggressive while batting, and not in a way to abuse the crowd or keeping the good boy antics aside and yelling at Kane when he got out. This is not the aggression one appreciates.”