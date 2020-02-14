The new Royal Challengers Bangalore logo Image Credit: RCB twitter

New Delhi: Virat Kohli said that he is thrilled to see the new logo of the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Bengaluru-based franchise on Wednesday had changed the name of their official Twitter handle raising a few eyebrows. The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just ‘Royal Challengers’.

The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who also leads RCB, was shocked with the development. Kohli, who is currently leading the national side in New Zealand, had said he was surprised that posts from the social media accounts of RCB disappeared and him, being the captain of the side, was not even informed.

But on Friday Kohli reacted to the team’s new logo with a line from a classic Bollywood movie.

“LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can’t wait for #IPL2020,” Kohli tweeted.

The Bollywood line translates as: “It is in people’s nature to talk.”

Recently, RCB announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd.

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be the 13th season of the T20 league. RCB are one of three founding members who have never won the title. They last managed to qualify for the play-offs in 2016 after which they have finished bottom of the table twice in three years.