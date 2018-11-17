Williamson was on an unbeaten 27 and Raval on 26, when umpires stopped play due to bad light with 4.2 overs remaining in day’s play. New Zealand trail Pakistan’s first innings total by 18 runs with the contest poised for an intriguing third day. “We did some hard work today. We finished off the day quite well, I felt. It’s evenly placed but need to do some good batting and see what kind of position we can get at the end of the day tomorrow. I don’t think we have thought about it (target) too much just yet,” said New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who finished with two wickets on debut.