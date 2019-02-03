Australia's Jhye Richardson celebrates after dismissing Dinesh Chandimal of Sri Lanka during the day-night Test cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 24, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Canberra: Sri Lanka were dismissed for 215 in the second Test against Australia on Sunday, trailing by 319 runs with Mitchell Starc taking five wickets as the hosts close in on a 2-0 series win.

They began the day at 123 for three on what appeared to be a perfect batting track in reply to Australia's 534 for five declared.

But they offered little real resistence with Dimuth Karunaratne, who returned Sunday after being cleared of concussion following a bouncer hit, top-scoring with 59.

Kusal Perera retired hurt on 29 and took no further part.

Starc, who has been under pressure after a lean spell, was the best of the bowlers with 5-54.