Cricketers hail the West Indies team for their outstanding win in the thrilling first Test

West Indies captain Jason Holder, right, hugs teammate John Campbell after their win on the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

Southampton: Cricket fraternity, including former and current cricketers, hailed the West Indies team for their outstanding win in the thrilling first Test of the ongoing three-match series against England.

The Southampton Test, which marked the return of international cricket after a four-month hiatus caused due the COVID-19 pandemic, turned out to be topsy-turvy affair as both the West Indies and England battled it out at the Ageas Bowl. However, it was the Jason Holder-led side which had the last laugh as they completed a four-wicket win on the final day of the game to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

"Great characters shown in this win by some key players...congratulations to coach, captain and team," tweeted Courtney Walsh.

"First game after the break belongs to us! Some gritty performance from the lads. This team deserves the win in this game. Congratulations boys. You make us proud...," said Sir Vivian Richards.

"Can't speak highly enough about the skill and character shown by West Indies. Very well coached and led by Phil Simmons and Jason Holder. Kudos to Gabriel and Blackwood as well for outstanding contributions. Yes still two Test to go but good start," wrote Ian Bishop on Twitter.

"Wow West Indies, what a win. Top display of Test cricket," said Virat Kohli on Twitter.

"Good all-round performances by players from both teams. Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial knock in a tense situation to see West Indies through. An important win which has set up the series perfectly," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

"Many congratulations to West Indies on a brilliant win. Great display of skills and maturity and extremely well led by Jason Holder. Top knock from Blackwood in the fourth innings and West Indies showing how it is done," said VVS Laxman.

"What a Test match to herald the return of cricket. Steely determination from West Indies. Both Ben Stokes and Jason Holder have shown themselves to be exemplary leaders," tweeted Kumar Sangakkara.

"Congratulations West Indies for winning the first Test. We got to see some good cricket, led by world class players from both the teams. Really settled the appetite as we missed the game over the past few months," said Azhar Mahmood.

"Great Test match victory! Well done to Jason Holder and the boys. To the coaching and management staff great job getting the guys ready," said Brian Lara.

"Great week of Test cricket...For the West Indies to have come over to play is remarkable in these times...For them to have played so well & won is incredible... I don't even think England fans will be too disappointed...bloody love Test cricket," tweeted Michael Vaughan.