Venkatesh Prasad Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai. The count down for selecting the chief selector by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)has begun and it is like that former Indian Test stars Venkatesh Prasad or Ajit Agarkar may be picked for the post. The BCCI had advertised for the post, unlike in the past, and it is understood that these two names have been forwarded to the Cricket Advisory Committee made up of former cricketers Madanlal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik for approval.

Though former leg spinner L. Sivaramakrishnan’s name was doing the rounds, it is understood that he may not get the nod. As per Supreme Court ruling on the norms to be followed with regard to selection committee, it has been recommended that the cricketer for the post of the chief selector should have represented Indian in many international matches.

Ajit Agarkar Image Credit: AP

If the number of Tests and One Day Internationals is be the criteria in selecting the chief selector, then 42 year old Agarkar has played in a total of 217 matches for India which includes 191 ODIs and 23 Test matches. Fifty-year-old Prasad has represented India in 194 matches (33 Tests and 161 ODIs).

Speaking to Gulf News on what should be the criteria to select the selectors, former Indian allrounder Yuvraj said: “We need cricketers who played decent amount of international cricket. It is important to have some good minds in the selection committee to challenge team management because it is important that consistently challenges should be put towards guys so that the best talent comes out.”