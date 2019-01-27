Dubai: Nepal bounced back in the second One-day match of the three match series against UAE, to record an emphatic 145-run victory and level the series, at the ICC Academy ground on Saturday.
UAE had beaten Nepal by three wickets in the first One-day match on Friday but were bowled out for a paltry 97 runs in 19.3 overs while chasing Nepal’s total of 242 for 9 in 50 overs.
Electing to bat first, Nepal piled up the impressive total through Rohit Paudel’s 55 runs and opener Gyanendra Malla’s 44 runs.
For UAE, Amir Hayat picked three wickets for 41 runs while Imran Haider took three wickets for 54 runs.
UAE’s batting line up was destroyed by Nepal’s opening bowler Sompal Kami with a spell of 5 for 33, well backed by leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who took four wickets for 24.
The third and final One-day match will be played on Monday, January 28.