India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the first one day international (ODI) match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Mumbai: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion while batting and could not keep wickets with KL Rahul filling in for him in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment," BCCI said in a statement.