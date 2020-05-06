India's leading paceman Mohammad Shami, by his own admission, could have been lost to cricket but for his family and close circle of friends. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Mohammad Shami, one of India’s leading paceman and highest wicket-taker in ODIs in the world last year, had a startling revelation to make during an Instagram chat few days back that he thought of committing suicide thrice while battling personal issues a few years ago.

The genteel sport of cricket - it’s almost common knowledge - is no stranger to instances of suicide or acute depression. However, while a majority of such instances have occurred in England, such examples are thankfully rare in the Indian sub-continent and it’s in this context that Shami’s admission to teammate Rohit Sharma deserve a huge pat on the back.

“I think if my family had not supported me back then I would have lost my cricket. I thought of committing suicide three times during that period due to severe stress and personal problems,” said the paceman - known to be quite a tough cookie who has seen enough upheavals in his personal and professional life to emerge at the top of his game now.

It was around two years back in 2018 when Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had accused him of domestic violence and lodged a complaint with the police, following which the India player and his brother were booked under relevant sections. The upheaval in his personal life forced his employers BCCI to withheld the player’s central contracts for a while.

My experience is that the Western males tend to act tougher and thus they have a greater need to hide their mental and emotional securities than the Asian cricketers that I have worked with. This is a generalisation, but possibly a fair one. - Paddy Upton, Mental coach

“I was not thinking about cricket at all. We were living on the 24th floor. They [family] were scared I might jump from the balcony. My brother supported me a lot.

“My 2-3 friends used to stay with me for 24 hours. My parents asked me to focus on cricket to recover from that phase and not think about anything else. I started training then and sweated it out a lot at an academy in Dehradun,” Shami said.

Asked if it’s this so-called ‘support system’ (that Shami refers to) that a cricketer receives from his inner circle of family and friends in countries like India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka make them less succeptible than the individualstic societies from where more mental health cases were reported, Paddy Upton, the high performance coach of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team had an interesting answer. Speaking to Gulf News late last year after Australian Glenn Maxwell’s tryst with depression, the South African coach said: “At a glance, it (family support) might appear that some reason for this could be the cultural differences. My experience is that the Western males tend to act tougher and thus they have a greater need to hide their mental and emotional securities than the Asian cricketers that I have worked with. This is a generalisation, but possibly a fair one.

Glenn Maxwell of Australia was one of the most recent cases of a famous cricketer battling depression. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

“The Asian athletes that I have worked seem to have more of an acceptance of these so-called weaknesses, more so than the Westerners who invest more into fighting or hiding them. This said, suicide cases in cricket represent only a very small percentage of the population, and research shows that suicide rates in Asian nations are, in fact, higher than the West with comparatively more females and elderly committing suicide than their Western counterparts,” said Upton.

Records reveal that cricket had seen as many as 20 cases of suicide due to acute depression – with England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow’s father David being the last Test cricketer to commit suicide in 1998. The battle with depression is far more common though with an overwhelming number of cases from countries like England, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Leave aside the number-crunching of suicide cases, but important names like late New Zealand batting great Martin Crowe, England’s Ashes heroes Steven Harmison, Andrew Flintoff or South African bowler Andre Nel have gone on record on the dark phases of their lives. Flintoff’s BBC documentary, in fact, says that at least one out of every 10 cricketers have had to deal with it sometime.

What makes the top flight cricketers so prone to depression? Upton says: “All top level athletes have two primary sources of pressure and stress, one of the actual on-field performance in front of so many people and their consequence, and the other from their personal lives. The personal stress is made worse by the fact that they spend so much time touring away from family and friends, and also by the fact that they are expected to be mentally tough – which drives them to try and hide these difficulties from others.

“When emotional or psychological stress is hidden or internalised in this way, it eventually comes to a head like the proverbial pressure-cooker,’’ Upton observed.