The feeling of finally managing to win a series Down Under after a wait of seven decades — and several generations of cricketing greats — seems to be sinking in slowly but surely. The ifs and buts will continue but so emphatic was Team India’s performance in the series, when they fought back the demons of so-year-yet-so-far again after the defeat in the second Test at Perth that phrases like ‘poor travellers’ about them seem to be a thing of the past now.