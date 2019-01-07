Kohli revealed that the importance of everyone in the team loving Test cricket have played a role in the triumph. “To be passionate for Test cricket firstly. When Indian cricket respects Test cricket we know the fans are going to come in and watch Test cricket. In a world where a lot of people want the easy stuff, matches that finish in the evening, I think it is important to spread that message of Test cricket. We definitely want to build on this and always promote the message of Test cricket being the most important and the most valued format of the game, which it rightfully is,” said Kohli, who is confident of his team achieving more glory and is hoping that it can inspire many youngsters.