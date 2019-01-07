Dubai: Team India thanked the UAE cricket fans for their support during the Australia series.
Speaking to Gulf News from Sydney soon after India’s historic triumph, head coach Ravi Shastri, who throughout the series received many messages from the fans here, said: “On behalf of Team India, I like to thank all the fans in the UAE who have supported the team. Your support during our Asia Cup triumph in Dubai too was fantastic.”
Shastri, by guiding Team India to a historic first ever Test series win in Australia, has achieved the cricketing equivalent of a Didier Deschamps or legendary Franz Beckenbauer, who had won the Fifa World Cup first as a player and then coach.
Back in 1985, through a remarkable all-round performance, Shastri had engineered India’s triumph in the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia to bag the coveted Champion of Champions prize and an Audi100 car. Three decades later, he has now done it as the coach.
When asked about the enormity of the series triumph in Australia, Shastri said: “1983 was big as was 1985. This one is big if not the biggest as it comes in the purest and toughest format of the game.”
Before leaving for Australia, Shastri had told Gulf News that his boys will not make the mistakes the committed in South Africa and England. When asked whether this triumph is an answer to his critics, Shastri said: “Our record for the last four years across all formats is very hard to beat. We are holding the number one position for the longest time close to three years. It is now up everyone to decide.”
Shastri, before the Sydney Test, said that as long his boys enjoy their game and remain focused, they will win the series. “I am happy they did it. Thank you all,” he said.