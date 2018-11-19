Skipper Kane Williamson rated the victory as one of the best in their Test match history. “Yes, without a doubt, the best in recent memory. We had couple of matches which were very close but certainly in this condition we know how hard it is. Pakistan are a very strong side and to go toe to toe for four days and stay in the match for as long as we did and come out with this result must obviously rank as one of our best wins,” said delighted Williamson.