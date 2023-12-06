Strong pedigree

The RCB head coach comes with a strong pedigree as an international coach, which the IPL franchise is hoping to capitalise on to end their duck this season. The team is filled with match-winners led by Faf du Plessis and talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli to steady the batting that also has star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and some impressive talents like Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat and Mahipal Lomror. But the inclusion of another Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is set to tilt the balance in Bangalore’s favour down the order.

“We’ve just had a very busy few days in the lead up to the retention and releases that needed to be completed. You will have seen a high-profile trade done for Cameron Green. It’s also a high value deal, so that’s really exciting for RCB,” Flower, who is also the coach for the Delhi Blues in the Abu Dhabi T10, added.

The left-hander was roped in as an Assistant Coach to Australia during their triumphant 50-over World Cup campaign in India last month.

Cameron Green has been transferred from Mumbai Indians to Bangalore. Coach Andy Flower feels that the Australian all-rounder has only shown a glimpse of his capabilities in IPL so far. Image Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

“I’ve just been seeing Green up close with the Australian team. He’s a real talent. We’ve seen only a snippets of it during his stint with Mumbai in the IPL last year. I think he’s going to be a hugely important cog in the wheel for RCB in this coming IPL.”

Firm message

The Mini auction, to be held in Dubai on December 19, will help RCB fill the gaps, especially in the bowling department after releasing some big names like Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel.

In a firm message to the ardent fans, who have been patiently waiting for RCB to clinch the title, Flower said: “What I’d like to do is get our guys loving what they’re doing. And enjoy being together when they face the challenge of nine other excellent teams in the IPL.