Dream spell: Harpreet Brar of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore in that match-winning performance. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Dubai: It was an absolute pleasure to speak with Harpreet Brar, one of the future stars of India who created a sensation in the IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this year when he knocked off three big guns - Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Glenn Maxwell and made Punjab win an all-important game against RCB.

My first question to him, during a video interview the other day, was how the left-arm spinner was finding it in the UAE and he said the quarantine was tough for the first one week as he felt like being ‘caged’ - but at the same happy that he could practise and play with the big boys. He felt he was lucky to be part of a wonderful franchise in Punjab Kings and since he is from the state, it makes it more special to play in the biggest league of the world.

My second question was obviously about the RCB game and he said getting the wicket of Kohli was special as he is captain of team India and a legend. He said it was a dream wicket and it sunk in only after the game got over and people started talking about his bowling.

When I asked him about the wickets of ‘Mr 360’ AB De Villiers and the big gun Glen Maxwell, he was very modest in replying that it was his day and things clicked for him on that day. He also said he was happy to add crucial 25 runs with the bat - and the rest is history.

My next question to him was if he felt any pressure in the next game as the world now knew him and he said he was focused and had his feet on the ground.

When asked about his head coach Anil Kumble and his equation with him, the youngster said he is a living legend and has taken 600-plus Test wickets and he asked him to keep it simple.

He has a very special bonding with leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi as they spend time and learn a lot from each other.

Asked to comment on his skipper KL Rahul, he said his captain is very calm and told him about being in pressure that when he was young in the IPL. When asked about Mohammed Shami, Harpreet said he is a legend and recalled the Super Over game against Mumbai where he coolly delivered six yorkers and made us win the game.

Finally, will Punjab Kings will qualify for the play-offs? Harpreet said he was confident about his team doing well and promised of giving his hundred percent to achieve that goal.

Here was a modest upcoming star with his feet firmly on the ground.