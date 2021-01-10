In the Elite Group B, Tamil Nadu rode on C. Hari Nishaanth’s unbeaten 92 and skipper Dinesh Karthik’s powerful strikes to defeat Jharkhand by 66 runs in Kolkata. Put to bat first, Tamil Nadu posted a total of 189 for five in their quota of overs while in reply Jharkhand could only manage to score 123 losing seven wickets. Karthik, a seasoned Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and former skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders, said: “First match of the season for us in the T20s and we’ve gotten off to a good start. I think we have been lucky in a lot of places, played some good cricket. It was great to see Hari Nishaanth bat the way he does, putting up partnerships in the opening and in the middle. I am happy to get some touch and get my batting going. Overall I think it was definitely a solid performance.” “I think everybody delivered with the ball. They bowled in some good areas, we tried to stick to our plan and we did a good job. Every game is important in this tournament and we’ll try to maintain the intensity as much as possible. Me as a captain very happy with the effort from the boys,” he added. Earlier, a fine half-century from Vivek Singh ensured Bengal register a facile nine wicket victory over Odisha in their first group tie at the JU Salt Lake campus. Chasing 114 to win after Odhisa was bowled out for 113 in their 20 overs, Bengal reached the target in 12.2 overs losing one wicket, with Vivek Singh and debutant Suvankar Bal remaining unbeaten on 54 and 34, respectively.