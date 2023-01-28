Dubai: Former Indian women’s captain Mithali Raj has been appointed the mentor of Gujarat Giants ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League, which will be held in March and April.
“The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League is a fantastic move for women’s cricket,” Mithali Raj said in a press release issued by Adani Sportsline, the owners of Gujarat Giants. “Women’s cricket is growing steadily, and this kind of impetus will undoubtedly encourage young women to consider taking up cricket professionally and will help hasten the process of eventually bringing more glory to India.”
Role model
Over the years, Mithali’s trailblazing achievements and contributions to Indian cricket have not only earned her numerous awards and accolades but have also played a key role in bringing women’s cricket into the limelight, both on national and international platforms.
“Mithali Raj is a role model for the young generation and we are delighted to have such an inspirational athlete on board to mentor our women’s cricket team,” said Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises. “While we have supported many other women players in different sports through our ‘Garv Hai’ initiative, this is the first time the Adani Group has ventured into women’s cricket, and we are privileged to be able to promote women in sports through the inaugural Women’s Premier League.”