Surprise, Dawid Malan goes unsold

Star England batter Dawid Malan, who had to miss the Twenty20 World Cup final due to injury, has gone unsold. Malan was the top-ranking Twenty20 batter in the world a couple of years ago. He is among some of the big names like Travis Head, Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen and Sherfane Rutherford, who have not been grabbed by any of the franchises. Bengal all-rounder Mukesh Kumar joins Delhi Capitals for Rs55 million and along with him former Indian middle order batter Manish Pandy will turn out in Delhi colours after being bought for Rs24 million. England’s Will Jacks joins Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs32 million after fierce bid for him between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

03:52PM



Uncapped Indian players make the grade

Indian pacer Shivam Mavi has been roped in by Gujarat Titans for Rs60 million as bidding continues post-break for uncapped Indian players. Wicketkeeper-batter Srikhar Bharat joins Gujarat Titans for Rs12 million, while under-19 star Sheikh Rashid joins Chennai Super Kings for Rs2 million. Uncapped all-rounder Vivrant Sharma has sold to Sunrisers for Rs26 million, while Priyam Garg, considered future prospect for Sunrisers, goes unsold. Some more fringe Indian players got the chance to make the grade for the big league as Samarth Vyas and Sanvir Singh join Sunrisers for Rs2 million and joined by Upendra Yadav for Rs2.5 million, while Nishant Sidhu to CSK for Rs6 million and Vaibav Arora to KKR for Rs4.5 million and fast bowler Yash Thakur (LSG) for Rs6 million.

03:04PM



Chris Jordan and Adam Zampa go unsold

There were no high-profile purchases during this phase. Phil Salt Delhi Capitals Rs20 million Reece Topley sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs19 million. Indian left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who got a new lease of life when he was picked for the second Test against Bangladesh, has joined Lucknow for Rs5million. England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who produced some scintillating spells in the Twenty20 World Cup, will now turn up for the Sunrisers colours after being bought for Rs20 million. While Chris Jordan and Tom Banton, Adam Milne, Adam Zampa, Tabraiz Shamsi and Mujeeb Ur Rehman Akael Hosein go unsold.

02:42PM



Pooran joins Lucknow as fierce bids continue

West Indian Nicholas Pooran has been bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs160 million. Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals also got into action to grab the services of the wicketkeeper-batter, but finally Lucknow got his services. Bangladesh whiteball skipper Litton Das went unsold, while South African Heinrich Klaasen was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs52.5 million after starting from a base price of Rs10 million after a fierce bid from Delhi Capitals.

02:17PM



Five-way battle

England skipper Ben Stokes joins Chennai Super Kings for Rs162.5 million after a five-way battle. The name of the most sought after all-rounder the world ensured that there was another intense bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. After the initial rounds, it was between Lucknow and Chennai and finally the four-time champions got their prized possession.

02:09PM



Cameron Green joins Mumbai

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has been bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs175 million, after another stiff fight. From a base price of Rs20 million, Delhi and Mumba were engaged in a strong bidding contest for Green. Former West Indian captain Jason Holder joins Rajasthan Royals for Rs57.5 million. Up next is Ben Stokes.

01:57PM



Teams going all out for key purchases

Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history after the England all-rounder was grabbed by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs185 million after an intense bidding war between his two former teams, Punjab and Chennai after starting at the base price of Rs20 million. Sam Curran was the focus of a majority of the teams after his Player of the Series effort in the recently concluded Twenty20 World Cup. Mayank Agarwal has attracted some strong bids from CSK and SRH and Hyderabad buys the former Indian opener for Rs82.5 million. After losing the one opener, Super Kings got their hands on Ajinkya Rahana for the base price of Rs 5 million. South African Rilee Rossouw, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and former England captain Joe Root went unsold in the first round.

01:24PM



Intense bidding war for Brooks

Harry Brook sold for Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs135 million. Sunrisers, who have the maximum purse in among the teams, joined the bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore and took their prize catch.

01:18PM



Gujarat Titans snap up veteran Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs20 million in the opening bid that kick started the day's proceedings. Young England batter Harry Brook, who was next, has started a strong bidding contest between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore and the bids have crossed Rs50 million. And it is continuing...

12:32PM



All-rounders in focus in aucion

Dubai: The big day in the Indian Premier League is up. It is a make-or-break day for many aspiring talents as the IPL 2023 Player Auction is set to unfold in Kochi today.

A total of 405 players will go under the hammer that includes 273 Indians and 132 overseas players, of which four are from the associate nations. With just 87 slots to fill, 30 for overseas players, among the 10 teams, it is going to be an interesting bidding war for some top names, all-rounders like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Shakib Al Hasan and Chris Jordan.

The list also includes some experienced international stars like New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Joe Root, England’s leg-spin sensation Rehan Ahmed, Nicholas Pooran and Rilee Rossouw.