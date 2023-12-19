IPL Auction 2024 highlights: As it happened

07:57PM



List of top 10 costliest buys in auction

07:43PM



72 players sold for Rs2.34 billion as auction comes to a close

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson will join Royal Challengers Bangalore for his base price of Rs20 million, while Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Rahman goes to Knight Riders for his base price of Rs20 million. Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi goes to Mumbai for his base price of Rs15 million. Shai Hope, the West Indian One-Day International skipper, joins Delhi for Rs7.5 million, while England’s Gus Atknison goes to Kolkata for Rs10 million. In all 72 players, including 30 internationals, were sold for a total price of Rs2.34 billion.

07:13PM



South African Rilee Rossouw goes to Punjab for Rs80 million

Former Indian batter Manish Pandey has come cheap for Kolkata at his base price of Rs5 million, while South African batter Rilee Rossouw, who also went unsold along with Pandey in the first round, moved from his base price of Rs20 million to Rs80 million. Both Punjab and Delhi had a huge purse at their disposal and both teams went all out to get him in their roster. Delhi were getting nervous as they didn’t have too much money left and backed out at Rs80 million and Punjab successfully clinched the bid.

07:03PM



Muttiah Muralitharan on Hyderabad's massive buy

06:41PM



Uncapped Indian wicketkeeper Robin Minz goes to Gujarat for Rs36 million

In a surprise bidding frenzy, rookie wicketkeeper Robin Minz, went to Gujarat Titans for Rs36 million. Starting from a base price of Rs2 million for the 21-year-old Jharkhand player, Mumbai and Chennai went all out and at Rs12 million Chennai purse ran out and when Mumbai were about to get hold of the player Gujarat Titans joined the race with Rs27.5 million. Mumbai didn’t have any cash left and when it seemed that the race is over, Hyderabad joined the race and took it till Rs36 million when the Sunrisers ran out of their quota.

06:18PM



Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thusara joins Mumbai for Rs48 million

Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thusara started with a base price of Rs5 million, but both Bangalore and Mumbai showed immense interest in the 29-year-old pacer finally went to Mumbai for a price of Rs48 million.

06:13PM



Mustafizur joins CSK, Richardson to Delhi

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman will be joining Chennai Super Kings for a bid amount of Rs20 million, while Australian pacer Jhye Richardson will don the Delhi Capitals colours after a successful bid for Rs50 million. Some of the international players who went unsold are Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ben Dwarshuis, Dushmanta Chameera, Shai Hope, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Jimmy Neesham, Colin Munro, Finn Allen, Rassie van der Dussen, Afghanistan all-rounder Qais Ahamad, New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell.

06:10PM



Australian pacer Spencer Johnson joins Gujarat for Rs100 million

Australian Spencer Johnson was another left-arm pacer to get a strong bidding on the day. After Starc, the 28-year-old pacer kick started a bidding war initially between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, but once the Knight Riders bowed out, Delhi Capitals jumped in the fray and the rapid bidding soon went past the Rs100 million mark, after starting with a base price of Rs5 million. Titans finally nailed the pacer for Rs100 millions. In other smaller purchases, Sherfane Rutherford goes to KKR for Rs15 million, Ashton Turner, for Rs10 million to Lucknow Super Giants, while Tom Curran, brother of Sam Curran, went to Bangalore for Rs15 million, England left-arm pacer David Willey went to Lucknow for Rs20 million.

05:05PM



Tamil Nadu spinner Siddarth joins Lucknow

Spinner Manimaran Siddarth became the hot debate, rather hot bid, for both Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner had been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, but Lucknow showed great faith in the 25-year-old, who was purchased for Rs24 million. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs2 million. Siddarth has an economy rate of 4.68 in Twenty20 matches.

04:47PM



Pacer Yash Dayal joins RCB for Rs50 million

Gujarat Titans, who could not retain Yash Dayal, tried their best to bring the left-arm pacer back to their den in the mini auction, but failed against a strong bid from Royal Challengers Bangalore. The left-arm pacer, who had a base price of Rs2 million, joins the Bangalore outfit for Rs50 million.

04:42PM



Uncapped Kushagra goes to Delhi for Rs72 million

Uncapped Indian wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra joins Delhi Capitals for Rs72 million. From a base price of Rs2 million, the 19-year-old Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter saw a stiff competition from Gujarat Titans, before the Capitals roped him in.

04:40PM



04:15PM



Shahrukh Khan joins Gujarat for Rs74 million

Shahrukh Khan, who played for Punjab Kings in the last season, narrowly missed rejoining the Kings. Starting from a base price of Rs4 million, Khan evinced a lot of interest from Gujarat Titans, who matched Punjab all the way. The right-hander’s stakes raised 10 times to Rs40 million in no time and both teams kept going at it. Punjab were deliberating a lot, but Titans coach Vikram Solanki didn’t show any hesitation and kept increasing the stakes. Finally, the Tamil Nadu batter was grabbed by Titans for Rs74 million. In between many uncapped Indian players went unsold that included Sarfaraz Khan, Raj Angad Bawa and Hrithik Shooken.

03:58PM



Young Sameer Rizvi joins Chennai for Rs84 million

Sameer Rizvi, the 20-year-old, uncapped Indian player was in the spotlight when the 2023 finalists, Chennai and Gujarat, went all out for the Uttar Pradesh batter. Rizvi, who also bowls off spin, has a highest of unbeaten 75 in the Twenty20 and has a strike rate of 134. From a base price of Rs2 million, the Super Kings kept increasing their bid, keeping Gujarat at bay. At Rs76 million, the Titans backed out, and enter Delhi. Chennai didn’t flinch a bit and managed to keep the young player with them at Rs84 million.

03:50PM



Who is Shubham Dubey, who got Rs58 million bid from Rajasthan

Shubham Dubey is an uncapped Indian players who plays for Vidarbha, The middle order batter has a strike rate of 145 and also bowls off-spin. The 29-year-old left-hander, starting from a base price of Rs2 million, got strong bids from Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Royals, who had just Rs71 million in their kitty, splurged Rs58 million to win the bid.

02:34PM



Top international spinners go unsold

Spinners have always dominated the Indian Premier League in the past but none of the teams are interested in adding more international names to their rooster. England’s Adil Rashid, Afghanistan mystery spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, left-arm wrist spinner Tabariz Shamsi of South Africa, West Indian Akeal Hossain and New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi all went unsold.

02:26PM



Madushanka joins MI, Unadkat SRH and Mavi to Lucknow

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka joins Mumbai Indians for rs46 million from a base price of Rs5 million, while veteran Indian pacer Jayadev Unadkat, from a base price of Rs5 million, joins Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs16 million while Shivam Mavi, from a base price of Rs4 million, went for Rs64 million to Super Giants after a close battle between Lucknow and Bangalore. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood went unsold.

02:20PM



Mitchell Starc breaks Cummins record, becomes highest bid in IPL

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, one of the big names in the fray, broke Pat Cummins record for the highest bid ever when he received a successful bid for Rs247.5 million from Kolkata Knight Riders. The 33-year-old immediately became the hot property with both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians going for broke. From a base price of Rs20 million, both teams didn’t even batter an eye lid as they in no time went for Rs96 million, when Kolkata joined the race. At that point both these teams backed out and then it became the battle between Kolkata and Gujarat Titans. Still it went on the similar lines when kept going until Rs180 million, bringing close to the previous record of Rs185 million of Sam Curran last season. He then surpassed the Rs200 million mark for the second time in the day. At the start of the bid, Gujarat had Rs318.5 million, while Kolkata had Rs317 million, but both were ready to break their bank and went all the way, before it finished just short of reaching the Rs250 million mark.

02:05PM



Alzarri Joseph goes to RCB and Umesh Yadav to Gujarat

West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph received plenty of interest from Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. From a base price of Rs10 million. When the price went up to Rs80 million, Royal Challengers Bangalore jumped in the fray and roped in him for Rs115 million. Three teams showed great interest for Indian pacer Umesh Yadav with Gujarat Titans going all the way. From a base price of Rs20 million, Titans and Sunrisers went up to Rs50 million when Delhi jumped in, but still Gujarat went all out to rope him in for Rs58 million. The capped wicketkeepers didn’t get too many interests with Josh Inglis, Kusal Mendis, Tristan Stubbs and Philip Salt all going unsold with KS Bharat going to Kolkata Knight Riders roping him in for the base price of Rs5 million.

01:38PM



Sunrisers and Chennai most active in early bidding

Sunrisers Hyderabad breaks the bank for Australian captain Pat Cummins, who received the highest bid ever in the history of the IPL. The Australian was sold for a record Rs205 million after starting from a base price of Rs20 million.

Sunrisers and Chennai have been the most active in the auction so far. The Hyderabad outfit has managed to strengthen the squad with the addition of Australian opener Travis Head, Hasaranga and Cummins, while the defending champions Chennai have got the price catch of the young Rachin Ravindra and Shardul Thakkur for a price that must have been way below their own expectations. However, the Super Kings had to shell out a bit for the dependable Daryl Mitchell after a three-way bidding war between Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Chennai before the Super Kings clinched his services for Rs140 million.

01:26PM



Chris Woakes joins Punjab for Rs42 million

After missing out on New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, Punjab Kings managed to get the services of England pacer Chris Woakes for Rs42 million. After a brief contest with Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab won a successful bid after starting from a base price of Rs20 million.

01:11PM



CSK grabs New Zealand Daryl Mitchell for Rs140 million

Dependable New Zealander Daryl Mitchell was bought over by Chennai Super Kings. In a close bidding battle between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, starting from a base price of Rs10 million, the 32-year-old went from strength to strength with neither willing to concede. With just Rs 173 million available, Punjab were willing spend most of their funds but at Rs117.5 million, Delhi dropped off and Chennai joined the fray and took it to Rs135 million. But after heavy discussion between the Punjab owners, they decided to pull out and Mitchell went to Chennai Super Kings at Rs140 million.

12:56PM



Harshal Patel moves to Punjab Kings, Coetzee to Mumbai

Indian pacer Harshal Patel, who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2023, has moved to Punjab Kings after a stiff contest between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. Starting from a base price of Rs20 million, the death-over specialist became the focal point of Kings and Titans before Punjab grabbed him for Rs117.5 million. South African Gerald Coetzee joins five-time champions Mumbai Indians for a price of Rs50 million. Starting from a base price of Rs20 million, the all-rounder was grabbed by Indians with minimum fuss.

12:45PM



Cummins gets record bid of Rs205 million, moves to Sunrisers

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has been roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Five-time champions Chennai and Mumbai Indians both got involved in a strong bidding war with the Indians dropping off at Rs48 million. Royal Challengers Bangalore then joined the race to take it to Rs78 million when Sunrisers Hyderabad joined the bidding war with Bangalore. Both teams kept fighting for the 30-year-old, before Hyderabad clinched the deal for a record price of Rs 205 million the highest so far. England all-rounder Sam Curran held the record for the highest bid so far with Rs185 million.

12:34PM



Shardul returns to CSK, Omarzai to Gujarat

All-rounder Shardul Thakur returns to Chennai Super Kings for a price of Rs40 million. Starting from a base price of Rs20 million, Thakur evinced strong interest from Chennai, who was joined by Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, it was the Super Kings who got his services. Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai went to Gujarat Titans for a base price of Rs5 million.

12:29PM



Chennai gets prize catch Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who stole the limelight in the recently concluded 50-over World Cup, was expected to be one of the hottest properties in the auction. Starting from a base price of Rs5 million, the 24-year-old started a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. After Rs10 million, Delhi dropped off and then Punjab joined the fray to take his price to Rs18 million. Finally CSK got their prize catch.

12:24PM



Wanindu Hasaranga moves to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who had played for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, moves to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The leg-spinner was grabbed by the team for the base price of Rs15 million.

12:10PM



Three international players go unsold

Former Indian opener Karun Nair goes unsold for a base price of Rs5million, while Australian star Steve Smith also went unsold with a base price of Rs20 million. Former Indian middle order batter Manish Pandey, with a base price of Rs5million, also went unsold

12:06PM



Sunrisers Hyderabad grabs Australian Travis Head

Australian all-rounder Travis Head, who scored a match-winning century against India in the 50-over World Cup final last month, triggered a bidding war between the two Chennai-based teams. Chennai Super Kings, who in a bid to replace Ben Stokes, and Sunrisers Hyderabad went for the 29-year-old left-hander before he headed to Sunrisers for a price of Rs68 million.

12:01PM



England’s Harry Brook goes to Delhi

England’s star batter Harry Brook, who had played with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last season, has moved to Delhi Capitals for Rs40 million. Starting from a base price of Rs20 million, the 24-year-old grabbed the attention of Rajasthan Royals and Delhi, before the Capitals grabbed him.

11:57AM



Rovman Powell moves to Rajasthan Royals for Rs74 million

West Indian all-rounder Rovman Powell, who went in first evinced a stiff battle between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Starting from a base price of Rs20 million, the 30-year-old Jamaican, who was with Delhi Capitals last year, was grabbed by Rajasthan Royals at Rs74 million. South African Rilee Rossouw, with a base price of Rs20 million, went unsold.

11:44AM



Ricky Ponting celebrates 49th birthday

Australian legend Ricky Ponting celebrates his 49th birthday along with Delhi Capitals star Rishabh Pant ahead of the auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

11:34AM



11:30AM



Three international players drop out of auction

Young England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed and Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Shoriful Islam have dropped out of the auction. South Africa's left-arm pacer Nandre Burger has got his base price increased from Rs2 million to Rs5 million after he made his debut during the loss in the first One-Day International against India.

11:01AM



CSK and Gujarat arrive for the auction

The teams have started arriving before the first lot goes under the hammer. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings and fellow finalists Gujarat Titans have taken their appointed seats.

IPL 2024 auction: Everything cricket fans need to know

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction is taking place in Dubai today. For the first time, the proceedings will take place outside India.

Up to 70 vacant roster spots across 10 franchises will be filled from a pool of 333 cricketers.

As IPL envelops India and global cricket fans alike with its high-stakes drama each summer, the auction marks the first stepping stone in building up excitement for 2024.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE IPL 2024 AUCTION?

The IPL 2024 player auction takes place on December 19 in Dubai, UAE. Many might be wondering why this IPL event will be held outside India because it has been 2 seasons ago when the tournament itself had to take place in the UAE due to the pandemic restrictions.

Well, this year, the only reason why they had to do the auction overseas is because it’s the wedding season in India at the moment. According to an IPL official, hotel availability can be an issue during this time of the year so they decided to host the auction in Dubai.

Last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also planned to do the same thing. It was first thought that the auction for the previous IPL season was going to be held in Istanbul but the BCCI just didn’t push through. The auction is crucial for cricket punters to start planning the wagers on their favorite IPL betting app. Especially, when the BCCI already announces the official schedule and fixtures.

This might be a trend in the future. There’s a chance that the upcoming IPL auctions will be held outside India moving forward. That’s still something we have to wait and see.

AUCTION FORMAT AND RULES FOR THE IPL

The IPL auction utilises a specialised accelerated process to efficiently filter through 333 players for 70 vacancies across 10 teams.

Franchises take turns making player bids during rounds organised by valued brackets. Once the highest reserve price batch concludes, the remaining players are cycled through again at lower thresholds.

This allows teams to take calculated risks on perceived hidden gems that went unsold earlier without overspending. Bidding wars still frequently occur driving up prices for coveted athletes.

Last year, because of a bidding war, Punjab Kings had to sign Sam Curran for INR 18.50 crore. That makes him the most expensive IPL player in history.

Pre-auction trades also already took place. This gave teams like Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad added funds to spend during the event by trading existing players.

Some of the notable completed trades include Romario Shepherd being traded by Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants was able to get Devdutt Padikkal from Rajasthan Royals.

PLAYERS UP FOR GRABS

In total, there are 333 cricketers from 14 countries entering the IPL 2024 auction pool. The vast majority at 214 are Indian players while 119 come from overseas. The auction list also includes two players from associate member nations.

In terms of experience breakdown, 116 capped and 215 uncapped players will be up for grabs. 23 elite players carry the highest 2 crore reserve price tag.

TEAM'S BUDGET

Gujarat Titans entered the auction with the biggest budget at Rs38.15 crore (1 crore is 10 million). They are followed closely by Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs37.85 crore) and Punjab Kings (Rs32.2 crore). All squads must spend at least 75% of their purse during the auction.

On the other end, Chennai Super Kings have the smallest auction budget at Rs20.45 crore. However, they also have the fewest player slots to fill as they only have four.

SPOTS EACH SQUAD HAVE

Kolkata Knight Riders have the most vacancies to fill at 12 players. Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants aren’t far behind with 11 and 10 slots available respectively. Again, Chennai Super Kings have the least openings with four.

All 10 franchises combined have 70 positions up for grabs to reach max squad capacity by the end of this year’s auction.

There are still quite a lot of spots to be filled during the auction. This is something many fans truly look forward to as the result of the auction can give them a glimpse of how their favorite teams will perform in the next season.

MOST COVETED PLAYERS

The highest echelon of marquee names carry a 2 crore reserve valuation. Most of these proven superstars will likely attract intense bidding wars between purse-rich teams.

This elite bracket includes English standouts like Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, along with Australians Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green. India’s Shreyas Iyer and Harshal Patel are also hot names this year.