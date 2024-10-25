PARIS: Herve Renard is negotiating a surprise return as coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, a source close to the federation told AFP on Friday.

"The news will be announced in the coming days after having finalised the contractual procedures in a definitive and official manner," the source said.

Renard led the Saudis to a shock win over eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 World Cup but the Frenchman left in March last year to take over France's women's team.

The 56-year-old stepped down from that role in August following France's quarter-final exit to Brazil at the Paris Olympics.

Italy's Roberto Mancini took over from Renard as Saudi coach but he left on Thursday after 14 months due to poor results.

The knives were out for the former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss after a home defeat to Japan and a draw with Gulf rivals Bahrain in 2026 World Cup qualifying.