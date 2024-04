Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals skipper (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has been fined for slow over-rate in the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals lost the match on the last ball.

A fine half-century by Shubman Gill and brilliant finishing by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan helped GT secure a thrilling three-wicket win over RR in their IPL 2024 clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

"Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on April 10," an IPL statement said.

Recapping the match, GT opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After losing Buttler and Jaiswal early, RR recovered with a massive 130-run third wicket stand between skipper Sanju Samson (68* in 38 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Riyan Parag (76 in 48 balls, with three fours and five sixes). RR posted 196/3 in 20 overs.

In the run chase of 197, GT started with a 64-run partnership between Sai Sudarshan (35 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Shubman Gill. Wickets kept falling from the other end and Gill scored 72 in 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes before perishing at the score of 133 as the fifth wicket in the 16th over.

Rashid Khan (1/18) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma also took a wicket each.

A brief cameo by Shahrukh Khan (14 in eight balls, with a four and six) and later a 38-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia (22 in 11 balls, with three fours) and Rashid (24* in 11 balls, with four boundaries) infused life into the match again.

Kuldip Sen (3/41) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/43) were the top bowlers for RR. Avesh Khan also took a wicket.GT is now in the sixth spot in the table, with three wins and three losses, giving them six points. RR have suffered their first loss after four wins and with eight points, they are still at the top of the tally.

Rashid finished off the chase with a four on the final ball.