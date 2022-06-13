Kolkata: The Indian Premier League (IPL) once again proved to be immune to the market forces as the Indian cricket board are set to hit paydirt in the e-auction for the media rights for next five-year cycle between 2023-2027. The highest bids attracted for the TV rights for the Indian sub-continent is Rs 57.5 crore per match (US $ 7.37 million) while the one for the digital rights is Rs 48 crore (US$ 6.15 million approx), according to reports emerging during the day.

This effectively pegs the value of each match in the region of Rs 105.5 crores ($ US 13.52m), putting the valuation of each game at par with global products like NFL in American football and English Premier League. This figure can again see a rise as the BCCI has split the auction into four packages - while the TV and media rights for the sub-continent form packages A and B, respectively, packages C & D have been thrown open for non-exclusive rights of 18 selected matches in a season and global TV rights, respectively.

The bids for packages C & D were in progress throughout the latter half of Tuesday and informed sources say they would again resume on Wednesday - with some more drama in store.

Disney, Sony and India’s Reliance (Viacom) were in contention for the media rights after Amazon pulled out at the eleventh hour before the e-auction began on Sunday and continued throughout Monday. Sources have confirmed that the deal is for a total of 410 matches over a five-year period.

Star India were the current holders of the IPL rights for 2017-22 cycle with a winning bid of Rs 16,347.50 crore for both TV and digital in September 2017.

Sony Pictures Network won the IPL TV media rights for a period of 10 years during the inception of the tournament in 2008 with a bid of Rs 8200 crore, hence making it a more than five-fold increase in the valuation of the product by the time 16th season of the league begins next year.

The biggest bid for the IPL’s TV rights was 17.3% higher than the base price of Rs 49 crore (US$ 6.3 million approx.) the IPL had set for Package A. The corresponding bid for digital rights saw a massive jump of 45.4% over the base price of Rs 33 crore (US$ 4.2 million approx.). The combined figure is also 94.5% higher than the Rs 54.23 crore (US$ 8.47 million approx at the time), which was the per-match value in the previous IPL rights deal for 2018-22.

More drama in store?

According to the auction rules, the IPL will give the Package A winner automatic rights to compete for Package B by locking horns with the highest bidder in the digital rights category. If the highest bidders for Packages A and B are different, the above figure for the highest bid for Package B could be revised, if the winner of Package A chooses to make an incremental bid.