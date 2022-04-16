Dinesh Karthik laid the foundation for the Royal Challengers Bangalore win with an amazing half-century. Image Credit: Twitter/IPL

Live Scorecard here...

Match summary: Bangalore bounce back for a crucial win

Kolkata: It was a complete team effort on part of Royal Challengers Bangalore to carve out a 16-run win over Delhi Capitals in the evening match of the day in IPL 2022.

Chasing a steep target of 190 for a win on a track which looked a bit two-paced, Delhi got the desired start from Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. The duo had put on 50 runs in no time but once Warner perished after back-to-back half centuries (66 off 38 balls), Delhi started losing wickets at regular intervals to complete a difficult chase.

Mitchell Marsh, Australia’s Man of the Final in last T20 World Cup, had a forgettable start to his tenure with Delhi and could finally score a laboured 14 off 24 balls. Skipper Rishabh Pant (34 off 17) tried to breathe some life into the chase, but the required run-rate had spiralled out of control by then.

Earlier, An amazing half-century by Dinesh Karthik at No.7 (66 not off 34 balls), along with a characteristic burst by Glenn Maxwell (55 off 34) helped Bangalore tide over an initial crisis to reach an impressive total of 189 for five.

09:43PM



09:41PM



End of Pant's cameo

The asking rate had climbed to 13-plus but as long as Pant is in the middle, there's hope. The Delhi captain eventually falls for 34 at a strike-rate of 200 when Kohli grabs a flying catch off a stinging lofted drive off Siraz. With Harshal Patel coming back to bowl the final overs, it looks curtains for Delhi.

09:25PM



Pressure tells on Marsh, Powell

Delhi lose two quick wickets to add to their woes. Marsh, run out unfortunately, was perhaps relieved of the agony as he was eating up deliveries while Hazlewood induced a nick from Powell off the first delivery he faced.

09:13PM



Hasaranga gets his man

The pressure had been building up on Warner as Mitch Marsh had been clearly struggling. Warner attempts a switch hit against the Sri Lankan leggie but fails to connect properly as the ball thuds on his back pad. Initially ruled not out, DK convinces Faf for a DRS and RCB is rewarded with a key wicket. The job is really tough for Delhi now with asking rate hoverning at 12-plus.

09:03PM



Marsh struggles

Mitchell Marsh, coming back to competitive cricket, is struggling to find his timing - adding to the pressure on Warner here. The asking rate has climed to 11 and the match seems to be slipping out of Delhi's reach.

08:51PM



Warning signals

Warner reaches 50, back-to-back ones, off 28 balls as he looks to keep Delhi on top of the chase. RCB has brought in their spinners but Shahbaz Ahmed has gone for 15 off his only over so far. Keeping him company is Mitchell Marsh, Australia's Man of the Final in last World T20. Can the Aussie pair continue for a while?

08:39PM



08:34PM



Delhi lose Shaw

David Warner & Prithvi Shaw give Delhi the desired start to their chase. Siraj gets rewarded as he follows Shaw with a slower one on the leg stump, the batter's attempted pull ends in the hands of Anuj Rawat at mid wicket. Delhi have been maintaining a 10-plus run rate to stay in the chase.

Mid-match summary: DK’s final act helps RCB to big total

Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik, the former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, showed he is still not done with the game yet at the highest level. An amazing half-century coming at No.7 (66 not out off 34 balls), along with a characteristic burst by Glenn Maxwell (55 off 34), helped Royal Challengers Bangalore tide over an initial crisis to reach an impressive total of 189 for five against Delhi Capitals in the evening game.

A total in the region of 190 looked a far cry when RCB were 40 for three at one stage, losing two of their stalwarts – Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli – by the seventh over. Kohli, who got some sort of a start, will be disappointed at getting run out for the second time this season - chasing a single which wasn’t there.

Karthik, now 37, had been improvising all along his late charge – with the switch hit to a slower one from Mustafizur Rehman for a six behind the wicket possibly the pick of the lot.

A target of 190 is the highest one at this venue in this IPL, and Delhi will need a great start to overhaul this one.

07:37PM



'DK' at work again

Dinesh Karthik is in the zone again - he picks up a slower Mustiafizur delivery for one of the most astounding switch hits one has seen for a six and then lifts him down the ground. RCB has already crossed the 150-mark and look good for more.

07:34PM



Don't miss this one...

07:22PM



Can DK boost RCB total?

'DK' makes his intentions clear as he pulls Khaleel over square leg for a flat maximum. RCB reach 115 for five and with five overs still to go, a lot depends on the veteran keeper-batter to give them a challenging total.

07:09PM



07:06PM



Kuldeep has the last laugh

An important breakthrough for Maxwell soon after he reached a well-deserved 50. Kuldeep, who had a very costly first over, played on his patience and the Aussie holes out towards the longer boundary. A wicket which RCB could ill-afford but this brings out seasoned finisher Dinesh Karthik.

06:52PM



Maxwell cuts loose

RCB are breathing easy at the strategic break at 70 for three after nine overs and they have to thank 'Maxi' for that. The Aussie attacked Kuldeep Yadav straightaway, picking up two sixes off his first over and 22 in all, to bring RCB into the match again at halfway mark.

06:37PM



Kohli run out again

Disaster strikes RCB as soon after negotiating the Powerplay to reach 40 for two, Virat Kohli is run out for the second time this season - thanks to a brilliant piece of work by Lalit Yadav in the outfield. Kohli wanted a cheeky single by pushing Shardul to point when it wasn't there and Delhi have their tails up now.

06:17PM



Dramatic start

Shardul Thakur strikes early as he catches RCB opener Anuj Rawat plumb. Skipper Faf du Plessis, the anchorman of their batting, follows soon as Khaleel Ahmed gets the big wicket and Bangalore are in some trouble.

05:53PM



05:48PM



Delhi opt to bowl

Welcome to Match No.27 at Wankhede Stadium. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to field - a tested formula at this venue. The welcome news in their camp is Mitchell Marsh will be a part of the playing XI today.

Kolkata: There is little to separate the two teams, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who face off in cracker of a contest in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium this evening.

The 27th match of the season holds huge significance for both the potential title-contenders as they still find themselves in the lower half of the table and need to break free soon. Reputations have repeatedly gone for a toss so far – even though Delhi has the psychological advantage of going into the match on the back of a win while Bangalore fell short in a high-scoring game where veteran Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube went berserk for Chennai Super Kings.

The Rishabh Pant-led team will take heart from David Warner getting among the runs and Prithvi Shaw being in top gear during their last outing against Kolkata Knight Riders as their openers often held key to their success over the last couple of seasons. Their pace attack, however, is no longer as potent this season and one hopes South African Anrich Nortje gets his rhthym back soon.

RCB, on the other hand, will desperately want Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell to do justice to their reputation if they want to chase that elusive title.