Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat of Rajasthan Royals celebrate after the win. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Miller and Morris hand Royals improbable 3-wicket win

Back against the ball, left-handed batsman David Miller produced a 62-run knock and it was followed by Chris Morris' cameo of 36 runs off just 18 balls as Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Royals were in trouble when they lost Miller in the 16th over, still needing 44 off 25 balls, but Morris had other ideas. And with 27 needed off the final two overs, he stepped up to the occasion to take his side over the line with two balls to spare. With this win, Rajasthan have registered their first victory in this edition of the IPL.

Earlier, electing to bowl, Jaydev Unadkat (3-15) and Mustafizur Rahman (2-29) helped Royals restrict Delhi to below-par 147/8.

Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi with three wickets while Kagiso Rabada and Chris Woakes struck twice each.

Relive the match as it happened ...

09:45PM



Rajasthan and Delhi players greet each other after the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics

09:44PM



09:41PM



09:37PM



09:33PM



Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals celebrates after taking the wicket of David Miller of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

09:28PM



09:21PM



David Miller of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

09:18PM



09:17PM



09:13PM



09:02PM



08:53PM



08:47PM



Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

08:43PM



08:38PM



Kagiso Rabada (left) of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

08:29PM



08:19PM



08:17PM



08:14PM



08:06PM



Half time report: Tidy Rajasthan Royals bowling restrict Delhi to 147

Kolkata: A disciplined Rajasthan Royals attack, led by senior left arm paceman Jaydev Unadkat (3/15), broke the back of Delhi Capitals batting as the latter finished at a modest 147 for eight in Mumbai today.

After both openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan fell cheaply to Unadkat, the onus was on skipper Rishabh Pant to anchor the Delhi innings. Pant did his job with a fluent 51, which had nine boundaries but no sixes, but the pressure got on to him as wickets started falling in regular intervals.

The total may look a bit under par, but with the new ball doing something, it will be left to the classy Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan to create some pressure with early wickets.

07:46PM



Chris Woakes of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:42PM



07:37PM



07:36PM



Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:25PM



07:19PM



07:18PM



07:10PM



07:07PM



Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals, plays a shot.

06:59PM



06:56PM



06:38PM



Mustafizur Rahman of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:35PM



06:31PM



Jaydev Unadkat of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:22PM



06:16PM



06:10PM



Jaydev Unadkat (left) of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:00PM



Captain of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson (right) with elhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant during the toss at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. Image Credit: Sportzpics

05:42PM



05:40PM



05:37PM



05:35PM



05:31PM



05:23PM



05:19PM



Delhi Capitals hold the edge against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata: After two low-scoring thrillers in Chennai, the action returns to more batting-friendly conditions of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where Delhi Capitals lock horns against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

The Rishabh Pant-led Capitals, runners-up last season, may look marginal favourites because of the all-round strength of the squad and a greater self belief but it will be a mistake to write off the Royals – whose captain Sanju Samson played the best innings in the first week of the league albeit in a losing cause.

The Royals have been laid low by a injuries to two of their most prized overseas recruits – Jofra Archer and now Ben Stokes – but such instances often help in galvanizing a side better against odds. Liam Livingstone, the England batsman, is expected to fill in for Stokes – which may see Jos Buttler coming up as an opener again.