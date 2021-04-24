David Miller of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Samson, bowlers hand Rajasthan Royals a valuable win

Kolkata: Sanju Samson guided a tricky chase for Rajasthan Royals with an unbeaten 42 to help his team notch up a crucial six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium this evening. They have now won two of their first five games.

It was a day when everything fell into place for the Royals, whose bowlers pegged back the Knights to a somewhat below-par total of 133 for nine after deciding to bowl. There were a few hiccups on the way but Samson played some risk-free cricket and stitched a crucial 34-run partnership with David Miller (24 not out) to take his team over the line.

Chris Morris finished with four for 23 while it was a brilliant recovery from the likes of Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rehman only a day after the pummelling from RCB as they kept things tight and did not allow the Knights to take the initiative.

Rahul Tripathi topscored with an enterprising 36, but the Knights batting could never get going.

Prasidh Krishna (right) of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Shivam Mavi (centre) of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Half time report: Morris & co restrict the Knights to below par total

Kolkata: Chris Morris finished with four for 23 as the Rajasthan Royals bowlers were on the money to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to a somewhat below-par total of 133 for nine at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

It was a brilliant recovery from the likes of Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rehman only a day after the pummelling from RCB as they kept things tight and did not allow the Knights to take the initiative.

Rahul Tripathi topscored with an enterprising 36, but the Knights batting could never get going. The bowlers have now set it up for Royals to look for their second win - but there is still plenty of cricket to be played.

Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Mustafizur Rahman (left) of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals runs out Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Chetan Sakariya of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a four. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Jaydev Unadkat of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Captain of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson (left) with Eoin Morgan, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, during the toss held at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. Sportzpics Image Credit: Captain of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson (left) with Eoin Morgan, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, during the toss held at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. Sportzpics

Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals look to revive campaign

Kolkata: The battle of two sides at the bottom of the table: Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals could be an interesting one as the Wankhede track in Mumbai has made for some lively contests in IPL 2021 so far.

Both have managed only one win out of four matches and will look for full points if they want to salvage the campaign before it’s too late. It’s quite likely that Knights may have been energized after their valiant case against Chennai Super Kings where they fell short by 18 runs the other day. Sanju Samson’s men, on the other hand, have had little time to shake off the pummeling they received at the hands of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli the other day.