After suffering a five-wicket loss against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League in the UAE, Kolkata Knight Riders’ head coach Brendon McCullum says his side would definitely want some more runs from skipper Eoin Morgan against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in Dubai.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal played knocks of 67 and 40 respectively as Punjab defeated KKR by five wickets with three balls to spare. Shahrukh Khan also scored 22 runs off just nine balls to help Rahul’s side get over the line.

“Morgan is one of our senior players and he is one of our international batters. As captain also, in his own head he would have liked to contribute a lot more runs. Actually, I think he has captained the side really well tactically. We want some more runs from him no doubt in that, you need runs from your overseas batters. Look, I am confident that he will come right,” said McCullum.

“We played a great game, Punjab Kings deserved to win because they seized the key moments. I still felt we had a chance in the game, with two overs to go, Punjab Kings were in the score exactly we were in our innings. It was touch and go, small margins in this game and it did not go our way against Punjab.”