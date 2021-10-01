1 of 10
Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad bats during match number 44 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Three-time winners Chennai became the first team to reach this season's Indian Premier League play-offs with a six-wicket win over bottom side Hyderabad.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
MS Dhoni captain of Chennai and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate after taking the wicket of Saha of Hyderabad. Sunrisers made 134-7, with Saha making 44, and Josh Hazlewood taking IPL-best figures of 3-24.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Jadeja's delivery was edged to wicket keeper Dhoni by Saha and it was a big wicket as he had been batting exceptionally.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Dwayne Bravo of Chennai appeals for the wicket of Kane Williamson captain of Hyderabad.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Abhishek Sharma of Hyderabad plays a shot. Sunrisers remain bottom of the table and have now just picked up two wins from their 11 games.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Josh Hazelwood of Chennai bowls during the match. Since the start of 2020, he has played 22 games, taking 24 wickets, including six in this debut IPL campaign.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Jason Holder of Sunrisers celebrates the wicket of Suresh Raina of Chennai. Chasing 135, Chennai's Faf du Plessis (41) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) put on 75, before they slipped to 108-4.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Moeen Ali of Chennai made 17 runs from 17 balls before he was clean bowled by spinner Rashid.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings bat during match. The pair added 31 as CSK won with two balls remaining.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
With 2 runs needed from 3 balls, Dhoni held his nerve to smash a 6 and win it for CSK. One more win from their final three games will guarantee a place in the qualifier on Sunday, 10 October - and a chance to reach the final on 15 October.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL