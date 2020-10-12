20201012 virat
Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore with team mates after winning the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

RCB spinners choke Knights for 82-run win in Sharjah

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore spinners choked Kolkata Knight Riders to register a comprehensive 82-run win at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. After AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli propelled them to a steep 194 for two, Washington Sundar (2/20) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/12) saw to it that the KKR chase never got off the ground and it became a one-sided affair.

A 100-run partnership between De Villiers and Kohli – of which 81 was plundered off the final five overs – took RCB to an imposing total on a sluggish wicket. The South African took the role of the aggressor with a blazing 73 off 33 balls, which included five boundaries and six sixes down the ground, while Kohli complemented him with 33 off 28 balls. The partnership saw the pair complete 3000 IPL runs with today’s partnership.

Shubhman Gill topscored with 34 off 25 balls, a reflection of KKR’s batting effort today as they finished at 112 for nine.

RCB heap 82-run defeat on Knights

20201012 Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

20201012 Isuru Udana
Isuru Udana of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





20201012 Captain Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



20201012 Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders runout by AB de Villiers. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



20201012 Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




20201012 Tom Banton
Tom Banton of Kolkata Knight Riders is bowled by Navdeep Saini of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Half-time report: AB, Kohli may have put it beyond the Knights’ reach

Dubai: A 100-run partnership between AB de Villiers, cricket’s Mr 360 degrees, and Virat Kohli – of which 81 was plundered off the final five overs – took Royal Challengers Bangalore to an imposing 194 for the loss of two wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. The South African took the role of the aggressor with a blazing 73 off 33 balls, which included five boundaries and six sixes down the ground, while Kohli complemented him with 33 off 28 balls.

The partnership saw the pair complete 3000 IPL runs with today’s partnership coming on a sluggish Sharjah wicket. They undid all the initial good work by the KKR bowlers.

It will be not an easy task for the KKR batsmen today – though they have the firepower in newcomer Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell.


20201012 ab de villiers
AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

20201012 AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI












20201012 Prasiddh Krishna
Aaron Finch of Royal Challengers Bangalore is bowled by Prasiddh Krishna of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI













20201012 aaron finch
Aaron Finch off to a better start. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




20201012 match 28 ipl
Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Dinesh Karthik captain of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 28 of season 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL ) between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI