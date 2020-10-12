Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore with team mates after winning the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

RCB spinners choke Knights for 82-run win in Sharjah

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore spinners choked Kolkata Knight Riders to register a comprehensive 82-run win at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. After AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli propelled them to a steep 194 for two, Washington Sundar (2/20) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/12) saw to it that the KKR chase never got off the ground and it became a one-sided affair.

A 100-run partnership between De Villiers and Kohli – of which 81 was plundered off the final five overs – took RCB to an imposing total on a sluggish wicket. The South African took the role of the aggressor with a blazing 73 off 33 balls, which included five boundaries and six sixes down the ground, while Kohli complemented him with 33 off 28 balls. The partnership saw the pair complete 3000 IPL runs with today’s partnership.

Shubhman Gill topscored with 34 off 25 balls, a reflection of KKR’s batting effort today as they finished at 112 for nine.

RCB heap 82-run defeat on Knights IPL 2020 in UAE: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – in pictures

Relive the match as it happened...

09:42PM



09:39PM



09:27PM



Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

09:21PM



Isuru Udana of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

09:19PM



09:12PM



09:08PM



09:05PM



08:57PM



Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

08:54PM



08:49PM



08:48PM



Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders runout by AB de Villiers. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

08:45PM



08:41PM



08:39PM



Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

08:34PM



08:28PM



08:24PM



08:19PM



Tom Banton of Kolkata Knight Riders is bowled by Navdeep Saini of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

08:15PM



08:09PM



07:56PM



Half-time report: AB, Kohli may have put it beyond the Knights’ reach

Dubai: A 100-run partnership between AB de Villiers, cricket’s Mr 360 degrees, and Virat Kohli – of which 81 was plundered off the final five overs – took Royal Challengers Bangalore to an imposing 194 for the loss of two wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. The South African took the role of the aggressor with a blazing 73 off 33 balls, which included five boundaries and six sixes down the ground, while Kohli complemented him with 33 off 28 balls.

The partnership saw the pair complete 3000 IPL runs with today’s partnership coming on a sluggish Sharjah wicket. They undid all the initial good work by the KKR bowlers.

It will be not an easy task for the KKR batsmen today – though they have the firepower in newcomer Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell.

07:55PM



AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

07:45PM



AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

07:42PM



07:39PM



07:37PM



07:34PM



07:32PM



07:31PM



07:26PM



07:21PM



07:16PM



07:11PM



07:09PM



07:03PM



Aaron Finch of Royal Challengers Bangalore is bowled by Prasiddh Krishna of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

07:01PM



06:52PM



06:46PM



06:44PM



06:39PM



06:36PM



06:34PM



06:30PM



06:27PM



06:18PM



06:12PM



06:09PM



06:05PM



Aaron Finch off to a better start. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

06:02PM



06:01PM



05:57PM



05:46PM



Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Dinesh Karthik captain of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 28 of season 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL ) between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

05:42PM



05:40PM



05:38PM



05:32PM



05:27PM

