1 of 6
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders went head to head in Sharjah with an eye on the top of the Indian Premier League standings.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
2 of 6
Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first, with Pat Cummins leading the line for KKR.
Image Credit: Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for BCCI
3 of 6
Aaron Finch seemed to rediscover his touch with the bat as he and Devdutt Padikkal got RCB off to a flying start.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
4 of 6
Finch eventually fell on 47 runs and Padikkal 32, bringing in Kohli and No. 3 and the big-hitting AB de Villiers.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
5 of 6
While they had plenty of wickets in hand, RCB were struggling to capitalise, with a fairly moderate run rate as they reached the death overs.
Image Credit: Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for BCCI
6 of 6
But De Villiers decided it was time to act and started smashing the ball to all corners of the ground, racking up 73 off 33 balls, including 5 fours and 6 sixes, as RCB posted 194-2. Kohli chipped in with 33.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI