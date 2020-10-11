Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians plays a shot.
Mumbai’s batting depth thwarts Delhi

The Mumbai Indians’ batting might was in full display as they made short work of the Delhi Capitals with a five-wicket victory in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Skipper Rohit Sharma failed, but Quinton de Kock (53 runs off 36 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (53 off 32) and Ishan Kishan (28 off 15) killed off the contest, knocking off the 163-run target with ease.

Whenever the match threatened to slip away, the Delhi bowling them back with Ravichandran Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada taking key wickets. But the target was never enough.

Electing to bat, Delhi were set back by the early dismissals of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (42 off 33) forged an 85-run third wicket stand with Shikhar Dhawan (69 off 52) to rescue them. But Marcus Stoinis’ run out deprived Delhi of a final flourish in the slog overs. They finished at least 15 runs short. And that mattered in the end.

