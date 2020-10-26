20201026 IPL match 46
KL Rahul, captain of Kings XI Punjab and Eoin Morgan, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will fight in a virtual play-off to make it to the top four in the lone IPL fixture of the day at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

While the Eoin Morgan-led KKR shocked a high-flying Delhi Capitals by 59 runs on Saturday to stay in fourth spot, pushing them hard will be a resurgent Kings XI Punjab, who won their fifth game against SRH – and fourth in a row – to be in the fifth position. The turnaround in Punjab’s fortunes have been remarkable as they looked down and out even about weeks back – with luck smiling on them in crucial moments and the addition of Chris Gayle in their batting line-up adding a lot of value.

As the action shifts to the smaller venue of Sharjah where the wicket has slowed down over the past month, spinners will play a bigger role – with KKR having some edge in this department in terms of variety.

Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab during toss before match 46. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


