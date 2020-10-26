Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will fight in a virtual play-off to make it to the top four in the lone IPL fixture of the day at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
While the Eoin Morgan-led KKR shocked a high-flying Delhi Capitals by 59 runs on Saturday to stay in fourth spot, pushing them hard will be a resurgent Kings XI Punjab, who won their fifth game against SRH – and fourth in a row – to be in the fifth position. The turnaround in Punjab’s fortunes have been remarkable as they looked down and out even about weeks back – with luck smiling on them in crucial moments and the addition of Chris Gayle in their batting line-up adding a lot of value.
As the action shifts to the smaller venue of Sharjah where the wicket has slowed down over the past month, spinners will play a bigger role – with KKR having some edge in this department in terms of variety.