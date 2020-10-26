Dubai: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continue to lead the batting and bowling charts respectively following a hectic weekend of action in the Indian Premier League across the UAE.
Rahul has scored 567 runs in 11 matches and is holding the Orange Cap. Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan is second with 471 runs from 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli comes in third in the list with 415 runs in 11 games.
In the bowlers’ list, Rabada is holding on to the Purple Cap, having taken 23 wickets in 11 matches. He is followed by Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer who has 17. Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians is third, also with 17 wickets.
Mumbai remain top of the points table with 14 points, ahead of Delhi and RCB on net run rate.