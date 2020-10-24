Dubai: Kings XI Punjab, on a high after three wins on the trot, will mount a strong challenge for Sunrisers Hyderabad in a battle to stay in the race for the last place in play-offs in the evening game of IPL in Dubai. While David Warner’s Sunrisers are in fifth place on a better run-rate than Kings XI Punjab (sixth), both have four wins apiece and wear a more organized look than in the earlier part of the campaign. Sunrisers looked balanced in their last win against Rajasthan Royals with Vijay Shankar playing the role of a handy allrounder and West Indian Test captain Jason Holder promising a solidity in their lower middle order - should Kane Williamson miss out on this match again.
The Punjab side, long dependant on their prolific opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, appears to have more weight now with Chris Gayle coming in at No.3 and Chris Jordan settling down in the playing XI after too many chopping and changing. Nicholas Pooran, after blowing hot and cold initially, seems ready for more responsibility and it augurs well for the red shirts.
Follow the match live…
