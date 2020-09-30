Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab raises his bat after scoring a hundred. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians played out the second Super Over of the IPL 2020, and guess who came out with a sympathetic message for the Mumbai team? None other than Kings XI Punjab.

KXIP will be looking at a second win in four starts when they face Rohit Sharma’s Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The first Super Over encounter was the second match of this edition between KXIP and Delhi Capitals. And when the second Super Over match went in favour of Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore last Monday, KXIP were the first to offer a sympathetic view to the Mumbai Indians.

“You will be all right. There, there,” the tweet says while displaying a gif image of a child getting a bear hug.

Last time out, RCB and Mumbai tied in their allotted 20 overs which led to a Super Over which Kohli’s team won to register their second victory in three games so far this season.

KXP, who lost the first Super Over of IPL 2020 against Delhi Capitals in which they managed just two runs, could very well relate with Mumbai and tweeted in support of the four-time defending champions.

It is honours even as both teams enter Thursday’s game with two defeats and a win each from their three games.

KXIP lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals where they failed to defend their massive score of 224 runs. KXIP might have lost two games so far, but they lost these by negligible margins. Their first defeat, of course, came against the Delhi Capitals in the Super Over.

The same was the case with Mumbai Indians, who fought hard against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match where they managed to crawl from 78-4 to tie the scores at 201. But, they failed to deliver in the Super Over as RCB walked away with their second win from three matches.

But those two defeats won’t deny spectators of some amazing talent on display as the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Shami once again grace the stage for KXIP, while Rohit Sharma will be looking towards his stars including Pollard and the Pandya brothers.

For sure, Mumbai will be in for a tough time against a well-oiled KXIP unit, who could have ended up with an enviable three out of three record. The Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal split 443 runs between themselves at the top of the highest run-getters chart, while their bowling is manned by the experienced Mohammad Shami — now at the top of the game with seven wickets to his name in three matches. Further down the order are Glenn Maxwell and Karun Nair, who are yet to fire in this competition.