Dubai: The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will have an early start and will be held in India, according to a decision taken by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday. The proposed date to start the event is on March 23, at least two weeks before the scheduled date.
A press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the decision was arrived at based on the preliminary discussions with the appropriate central and state agencies in New Delhi on Tuesday.
“The detailed schedule will be finalised in consultation with the appropriate authorities,” the press release said. This puts paid to speculation that the event may move overseas in view of the parliamentary elections this year, with the UAE and South Africa emerging as alternative venues.