Rajasthan Royals' players celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Shakib Al Hasan during the IPL match in Jaipur, on Monday, April 27, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Bengaluru: Having won their last two fixtures in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals will be hoping for another win and keep their slim chances of making it to the play-offs alive when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

With 10 points from 12 games, Rajasthan are currently languishing in second-last spot in the standings. They will be aiming to keep up the momentum having secured victories in their last two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After Tuesday’s game, skipper Steve Smith will be leaving for Australia to join the national camp ahead of the World Cup. He will be eager to end his IPL 2019 campaign on a winning note.

RCB have no chance of making the play-offs after losing to table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their last game. Skipper Virat Kohli has already insisted that they will not take the foot off the gas in the remaining two matches want to finish the tournament on a high.