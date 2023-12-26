Star Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan sent an emotional birthday message to his son Zoravar today, marking the occasion through a heartfelt Instagram post.
Dhawan shared a photo of a video call with Zoravar, expressing that it has been a year since they met in person and nearly three months since he's been unable to connect due to being blocked.
The 38-year-old cricketer said he connects with his son through "Telepathy".
"It's been a year since I [have seen] you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday," Dhawan wrote on his Instagram post.
"Papa always misses you and loves you... Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong," he added.
Expressing his love, Dhawan acknowledged missing his son profoundly and remaining optimistic about a future reunion.
"Despite not seeing you, I write [to] you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I'm doing and what's new in my life. Love you loads Zora, Papa."
Dhawan and his former wife Ayesha Mukherjee parted ways after a failed marriage in October. During the separation, the family court of Delhi granted divorce and said the petitioner (Shikhar Dhawan) was entitled to a decree of divorce on the grounds of cruelty.