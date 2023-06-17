New Delhi: Delhi Capitals announced on Friday that they are set to build five cricket academies across Delhi NCR from August 2023.

The cricket academies will nurture around 500 aspiring cricketers within the age group of 5-20 years in the first year of their operations. The students will undergo an exhaustive curriculum designed by the Delhi Capitals technical team.

Every practice session and match day will be meticulously planned by trained Delhi Capitals coaches, which the Technical Director and management will continuously review. The students will also be provided with access to tournaments and leagues.

Speaking about the association, Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals, said, "Conscient Sports has played a pivotal role in the growth of football talent in India, and we are ecstatic to grow five cricket academies with them, and help hone cricketing talent to the best of our ability. We look forward to a long and fruitful association."

Announcing the partnership between Conscient Sports and Delhi Capitals, Kriti Jain Gupta, Associate Director, Conscient Sports said, "It is indeed a proud moment for us at Conscient Sports to enter into a partnership with Delhi Capitals. Over the last decade, Conscient Sports has revolutionised the grassroots football training programme with our exclusive partnership with Football Club of Barcelona. Now, we would like to provide a deep understanding and training to India's budding cricketers at the grassroots level. This partnership between two formidable entities will ensure quality and consistency in honing cricketing skills, holistic personality development and instilling camaraderie amongst our budding cricketers."

At the Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy, each player will be given focused attention and will be helped to understand their skill sets in cricket. To enable players to explore their hidden potential, coaches will spend time with players to find out their strengths and preferences in terms of batting, bowling, wicket-keeping, and allrounder, among others. Coaches will start training the players with the basics based on the interest and strengths of each player.