Chennai: In what could be another riveting clash, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in their return fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

After eight wins from 11 games and 16 points in the bag, Chennai have already qualified for the play-offs. However, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will certainly like to keep the winning momentum going as the top two teams in the table get an additional chance to make it to the final.

Mumbai are placed third with 12 points and need at least two more wins to seal a play-off berth. The Rohit Sharma-led side however, had outclassed the yellow brigade by 37 runs when they last faced-off in Mumbai.

Mumbai however, must be cautious against Chennai as Dhoni and company have not lost a single game at home so far in this year’s league. Chennai have won all of their five games at the Chepauk.

The Chennai camp would be a little relaxed after their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which they won convincingly by six wickets. Opener Shane Watson, who failed to click in the earlier part of the season, finally regained his form smashing a brilliant 53-ball 96.

Also, Dhoni has been amongst the runs. The stumper has amassed 314 runs from 10 games with an impressive average of 104.66.

Chennai’s only concern in the batting department will be opener Faf du Plessis, who has managed to gather only 179 runs from seven games.

Inn their last encounter, Mumbai suffered a five-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur.