Mumbai’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Wriddhiman Saha during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: Jasprit Bumrah is today the finest death-over bowler.

On Thursday night it was the Super Over from Bumrah against Sunrisers Hyderabad that helped Mumbai Indians qualify for the Indian Premier League play-offs.

His ability to perform superbly with control under immense pressure has made him one of the most respected bowlers in world cricket today.

The 25-year-old, with his unorthodox sling-arm action, has mastered the art of using the yorkers effectively.

His sizzling deliveries won the match for Mumbai after Manish Pandey’s stupendous unbeaten knock of 71 tied up the match against, leading to the Super Over.

Until Bumrah mastered the art of bowling yorkers, it was his Mumbai teammate — Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga — who was the best.

Bumrah is obliged to Malinga for helping him master this delivery. No one ever thought that he could better Malinga, who too has a sling-action.

Bumrah had once revealed that it was tennis ball cricket that he played during his younger days that helped him master all the skills of bowling fast.

From the day he started playing cricket, he wanted to bowl as fast as he could and is happy that today the cricketing world hails him for his abilities.

Bumrah always believed that he can earn success with his action.

In fact, while growing up, many people had commented that it is a not the normal action of a pacer.

After receiving the man of the match award on Thursday night he revealed how he does not allow negative thoughts or comments to affect him. “Sometimes the mind can get too negative, but I would like to focus on the ball which I have to bowl and try to keep clarity,” he said.

Bumrah is not only a shrewd student of the game, but also a thinker. He revealed that it is his mind that has helped him become a bowler with excellent accuracy and control.

“If you are clear about the ball you are going to execute and you set the field accordingly and try to keep it as simple as possible, then it is bound to be successful,” he said.

To bowl during the death overs, especially under tremendous pressure against some of the finest hitters in the IPL, is not easy. Bumrah has a method to tackle the pressure too.

“There’s always pressure but I think what does the team require off me, so I’m just thinking one ball at a time and what I have to do on that particular ball,” said Bumrah, who is one wicket short of 50 wickets in Test matches and 15 wicket behind the 100 wicket mark in One Day Internationals and has taken 51 wickets in T20 Internationals.

Playing in the IPL has helped Bumrah immensely as he gets to discuss cricket with his seniors. “We always talk as we have faced a lot of pressure situations and they (seniors) try to guide us. In the end, it’s your own decision because if you back your own decision that’s the best way to go and going forward backing yourself is always helping,” he said.