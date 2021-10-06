Gulf News readers and experts in a chat with Anis Sajan, Mr Cricket UAE, on the RCB-SRH match. Video Credit: Irish Eden R. Belleza/Gulf News

What a game it was! Gulf News readers joined our experts to take you through this evening's contest in Abu Dhabi where Sunrisers Hyderabad redeemed pride with a last-over, four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Full scorecard here

Glenn Maxwell (left) and Devdutt Padikkal forged together a 50-plus partnership for RCB, but failed to take them over the line. Image Credit: IPL

Match summary: Sunrisers Hyderabad conjure a four-run win over Bangalore

By Shyam A.Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

A lion-hearted performance from the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers helped carve out a four-run win in a thriller in Abu Dhabi. That was an unlikely prospect when Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Hyderabad to 141/7 in 20 overs with excellent bowling from Dan Christian (2-14) and Harshal Patel (3-33) in IPL 2021 on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).

The Bangalore chase got off to an awful start with skipper Virat Kohli departing in the first over. But Devdutt Padikkal (41 runs of 52 balls) played the sheet anchor and stitched a fourth-wicket stand of 54 with Glenn Maxwell (40 off 25). Maxwell’s run out changed the complexion of the game, but a cameo from Shahbaz Ahmed (14 off 9) pushed the chase into the final over. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar held his nerve to bowl a tight over despite a six by AB de Villiers, and Hyderabad ran out winners.

Earlier, Jason Roy (44 off 36) and captain Kane Williamson (31) strung together 70 runs for the second wicket to rescue Hyderabad after early setbacks. But after Williamson’s departure, Hyderabad went into a free-fall.

Bangalore remains in third position in the points table, but Hyderabad, who have one more match in hand, will exit with their heads held high.

Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, fell after scoring a delightful cameo of 31.

Mid-match summary: Patel, Christian help RCB restrict SRH to 141

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The strengths and weaknesses of Sunrisers Hyderabad were on full display against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. A good start despite an early loss didn’t translate into a fighting total as Hyderabad finished at 141/7 in 20 overs in the face of some excellent bowling by Bangalore in Match 52 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).

After Virat Kohli opted to bowl, Hyderabad’s ploy of moving Abhishek Sharma to the opening slot didn’t work and it was left to Williamson to carry the batting. Jason Roy was lucky but hung on gamely as the duo strung together 70 runs for the second wicket, but left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed kept them in check.

After Williamson’s departure, Hyderabad went into a free-fall with Dan Christian (2-14), Harshal Patel (3-33) and Yuzvendra Chahal wreaking havoc. And the score never reached the heights it promised. A target of 142 is well within Bangalore grasp.

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Royal Challengers Bangalore won’t be satisfied with a play-off spot. They will want to finish in the top two on the IPL 2021 leaderboard as it comes with perks in the qualifiers. So Virat Kohli Kohli will rally RCB to take full points from the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 6, 2021). Kane Williamson will have trouble motivating his teammates as Hyderabad have nothing left to play for except their pride.

Hyderabad’s chance of troubling Bangalore are not very good since Rashid Khan is their lone strike bowler and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has ceased to be incisive. It would be interesting to see how Umran Malik, the new tearaway from Jammu and Kashmir, shapes against the classy Bangalore batters.