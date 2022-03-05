Kolkata: When Shane Warne was signed up as the ‘icon’ player and captain of Rajasthan Royals in the opening year of IPL in 2008, within a year after his retirement from international cricket, not too many fans gave the team low on starpower a chance. Then 38, Warne however went on to guide the team to the title - and thereby forged a bond with the Royals which was shaken only after his shocking death on Friday.

As the cricketing world is still trying to process the loss of it’s arguably biggest showman, the Royals camp is shattered at the passing away of their first captain-coach who went on to become their mentor and brand ambassador over the following years.

There is a school of thought which believes that despite prospering under the captaincy of Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh, Warne could have been perhaps the best captain whom Australia never head. It was also one of the master spinner’s biggest regrets - and history could see as an acknowledgement of his captaincy and mentoring ability in steering a ragtag team to the title of world’s biggest T20 franchise league.

There was some resonance of Warne in second day’s play of the India-Sri Lanka Test in Mohali as well where Ravindra Jadeja - then a 19-year-old whom Warne identified as a special talent and famously called a ‘rockstar’ - dominated the proceddings with an innings of 175 on his return from injury. The success story of Royals created a strong enough impression for them to be nominated in the category of ‘Emerging Teams’ for the next Laureus awards.

Paying tribute to their IPL-winning captain, the Royals Lead Owner Manoj Badale said in a statement: “Everyone associated with the Rajasthan Royals is still shocked and devastated. Our first thoughts are for his family, who he cherished so dearly. We will ensure that he is never forgotten, and that his millions of fans in India get an opportunity to pay their respects.

“Shane (Warne) was the first Royal. Our first captain. Our first family member. And our first champion. He provided so many memories on and off the pitch. He shaped the values of the RR franchise. He co-created the Royals. And he helped transform the story of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He positively impacted the careers of so many – launching Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane, re-energising the careers of Shane Watson and Jos Buttler, working with Rahul Dravid and Graeme Smith, and helping so many young cricketers play at, and often, above their potential. This was his unique gift.

“He leaves an astonishing legacy. Wonderful memories shared with family and friends, who have been so impacted by him. A wonderful charitable foundation that has changed the lives of thousands of kids. And the title of the greatest ever leg-spinner in the second most popular sport in the world. He inspired us all with his humour and passion for life.”