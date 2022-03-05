1 of 9
People pay their respects at the statue of cricket legend Shane Warne outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest players, most astute tacticians and ultimate competitors in the long history of cricket, died of a suspected heart attack yesterday in Koh Samui, Thailand. He was 52.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 9
Fans lay flowers at his statue outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and friends.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 9
Cricket fans hold the placards to pay tribute to Warne during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 9
A packet of cigarettes, a meat pie and many flowers have been left in front of the Shane Warne statue at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in honour of the King of Spin after his sudden death.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 9
Even young children, who were not born when Warne played cricket, visited the statue to pay their respects.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 9
A spectator holds a placard to pay his respect to Warne following his death during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 9
The beloved star had been staying at the Samujana Villas resort on the island of Koh Samui - a luxury island in Thailand - where he was found unconscious yesterday.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 9
Umpires and players of Pakistan and Australia cricket teams observe a minute silent to pay tribute to Warne prior to start of the second day of play of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 9
A moment of silence is held for Australian cricketers Warne and Rod Marsh, at an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Image Credit: AP