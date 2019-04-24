One of the highest earners from endorsements has kept his bat ‘free’

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was one of the highest earners from endorsements in the past, but now his bat is without a single one.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper has also endorsed many brands, including his own brand Seven and had a tie-up with Amity University.

With Dhoni in great touch, especially ahead of an important assignment like the 50-over World Cup in the UK, one could have expected a big endorsement for bats of one of the most feared finishers of the game. Strangely, he doesn’t have any as he is using bats made of multiple manufacturers during his knocks in the Indian Premier League this season.

On most occasions he walks in with the willow made by Sunridges, which has a logo SS on the front, and then midway through the innings he switches to Vampire, which has BAS covering the top half of the front blade. It is with the second bat that Dhoni often inflicts the maximum damage on his rivals.

With his decision not to go for an endorsement, which could fetch him millions in revenue, is Dhoni conveying a message that he is not looking for a long haul?

It also makes one wonder that is he paying back BAS, who was his first sponsor when he made his ODI debut against Bangladesh.