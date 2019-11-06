The move also means that KL Rahul could be handed the role of captain for the next edition

New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravichandran Ashwins much talked about move to Delhi Capitals has been finally completed and the announcement will be made soon. Even though KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia had earlier refuted the rumours, it has been learnt that Delhi have secured the services of the ace spinner.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the Delhi Capitals franchise said that while the move has been completed, an announcement would be made in the near future.

"Yes, it is done and we will announce soon," the official said.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Anil Kumble, Director of Cricket Operations of Kings XI Punjab, had expressed uncertainty over the future of Ashwin, saying that he had just come on board and it was too early to speak on the permutations and combinations that they were planning for the 2020 edition.

"No decision has been taken yet. I have just come on board, in the last one week. We will know in the due course the decisions we are going to make. I haven't got down to the details of the squad. The players we are going to retain, the players we are going to trade, none of those areas have been looked into," former India head coach Kumble had said.

The remarks came after KXIP co-owner Wadia had said that the franchise had decided not to trade the spinner with DC.

Under Ashwin's leadership, KXIP played well in the first half of the past two seasons before losing steam in the second half. They finished seventh in 2018 and sixth in 2019.

