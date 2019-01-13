Speaking to Gulf News, Abhijit Sarkar, Head of Corporate Communications and Sports of Sahara Group – who were sponsors of the Indian team for one and a half decades – felt that such behaviour was “unacceptable” from the cricketer and he would have to face the consequences. “With so much money being poured into cricket over the last decade, it seems that the players’ feet are often not on the ground. It’s possibly time for the Indian cricket board to set up a Code of Conduct, which includes sensitizing the players about handling the media,” said Sarkar, who was hands-on in dealing with the Indian team which had the Fab Five of Indian cricket at the peak of their prowess.