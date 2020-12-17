Varun Aaron Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: India and Rajasthan Royals star Varun Aaron will join the Rajasthan Royals Academy UAE’s Xmas Camp for a special virtual experience with the kids taking part at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium from December 20-24.

Aaron — who has played nine Test matches and a further nine ODIs for India — is known as one of the fastest bowlers his country has produced and will offer invaluable tips to the budding young cricketers at the Xmas Camp.

The 31-year-old fast bowler will take part via Zoom in sessions with both age groups (Under-7 to U9 and U10 to U16) on the opening day of the camp (December 20), providing the perfect way to start the week.

“We’re extremely excited for the kids to have the opportunity to talk to India and Rajasthan Royals player Varun Aaron during our December Christmas Camp,” said Rajasthan Royals Academy UAE director, and former Zimbabwe captain, Graeme Cremer.

“This will be hugely inspiring for all the kids involved, who will be able to ask him questions about his path to success and what it means to play for India as well as the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. We look forward to sharing that moment with all the kids.”

Through its Xmas Camp, Rajasthan Royals Academy UAE — which officially operates under the banner of inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals — will provide a fun-packed week of cricket for boys and girls aged 5-16.

Rajasthan Royals Cricket Camps are designed to give players the opportunity to progressively develop their cricket and life skills in a fun, positive environment that allows the kids to train like the pros as they learn to Play the Royals Way.

Sessions — taking place from Sunday to Thursday next week — will run from 9am to noon for the U7-U9s, with the older U10-U16 sessions taking place from 1pm to 4pm.

The full week will cost Dh800, with individual days available to attend for Dh170 per child and an extra hour (8am-9am for U7-U9s, 4pm-5pm for U10-U16s) there to help parents who need a bit more flexibility around work hours at a cost of Dh50 per day.

Interested parties can book one of the limited spots for the Xmas Camp at rajasthanroyalsacademyuae.com or by calling directly or sending a message on WhatsApp to +971 52 665 9183. The academy can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.