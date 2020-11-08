Dubai: As soon as it was announced that Joe Biden became US President-elect and ousted Donald Trump to win the 2020 election and will become the next American president, netizens began searching for ‘that’ tweet from England cricketer Jofra Archer who has been known to be good with predictions.
From calling India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 21-day curfew amid the COVID-19 pandemic to foretelling the Super Over in 2019 World Cup final, Archer has shown a canny knack to see into the future.
And soon after Democrat Biden emerged as the new US President, one of Archer’s tweet from 2014 started making rounds on the microblogging website.
Archer sent out a simple tweet six years ago: “Joe” — it was made on October 4, 2014.
“Jofra Knows. How? Every Time,” tweeted one of the users while mentioning Archer’s prediction.
“Jofra predicted this 6 years back #PresidentElect #JoeBiden,” said another.
“Did Jofra Archer call the 2020 US election way back in 2014?” said another Twitter user.
“See I told you!!!! This man is a time traveller!!!” said another.