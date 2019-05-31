Pakistan fans are seen in the crowd during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on May 31, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Pakistan’s international cricket legend-turned-prime minister, Imran Khan, shared advice for the country’s team as the Cricket World Cup 2019 takes place.

As one of the sports world’s most awaited tournaments, the Cricket World Cup 2019, takes place, each team is prepared to battle it out on the field. The series began on May 30 and will end on July 14.

Khan used his official Twitter account, @ImranKhanPTI, to encourage and advise Pakistan’s team: “My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match: Give your 100 per cent, fight to the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter your mind, influence your strategy or play. Pakistan’s prayers and support are with Sarfaraz [Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan cricket team’s captain] and the team.”

The tournament was a topic of discussion on social media in the country that’s cricket crazed. As Pakistan played its first match for the trophy, against West Indies, netizens took to their accounts to cheer for their team and comment on match updates.

#WeHaveWeWill and #PAKvWI trended across Pakistan.

Social media users appreciated Khan’s input and tips on the tournament. Replying to the leader’s tweet, user @Khal3el wrote: “Thank you for your advice Mr Prime Minister! I have been waiting for your response on this! Good luck Pakistan!”

Similarly, tweep @miannadeem431g1 posted: “Excellent advice for Pakistani team Sir.”

Imran Khan Image Credit: Archives